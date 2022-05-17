Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

10pm Sportscast Monday, May 16th

Augie Hockey, Boys State A Tennis, Athlete of the Week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It sounds like Augustana is close to having a conference for college hockey. The Boys State “A” Tennis Tournament started Monday in Rapid City. Tori Kniesche of SDSU is our Athlete of the Week and more on the Jacks softball season and HS Baseball highlights.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
(Source: MGN)
Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths

Latest News

Kniesche has been dominant since arriving at SDSU 2 years ago
“K”niesche pitches Jacks to another NCAA Tournament
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 16th
10pm Sportscast Monday, May 16th
Roosevelt beat Jefferson 11-4 in HS Baseball
Roosevelt out-scores Jefferson in HS Baseball
Wood was confident her SDSU softball team would rebound in game 2 of Summit Championship Sunday
Wood’s Jackrabbits showed resiliency in Summit title game