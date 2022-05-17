20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner

WINNER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in south central South Dakota.

The accident happened around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday at an intersection of rural roads about two miles northwest of Winner, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a pickup was headed north when the driver lost control, crashed into the ditch, and rolled. Troopers say the driver, a 20-year-old man, was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name has not been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.