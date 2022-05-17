Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: The importance of cancer clinical trials

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Across the Avera footprint, there are more than 100 clinical trials for patients diagnosed with cancer.

These trials are vital in providing cancer researchers with data as they work to develop future therapies. Elaine Ulmer participated in a clinical trial as a part of her cancer treatment.

Ulmer’s life was turned on its head in 2019 when she received a diagnosis of stage 4 cervical cancer.

“He said, ‘What would you have done if I told you, you had 5 percent of living and in 30 days you’d be dead?’ I said, ‘I don’t know,’ I don’t know what I would have said, but here I am.”

She says she’s here now because of the opportunities provided to her through a clinical trial.

“He told me I was going to be on a study right away. I didn’t even understand what it was right away, I had to sign all this stuff. I was so sick I didn’t even know what I was signing,” she said.

Her oncologist, Dr. Luis Rojas, explains how important clinical trials are.

“So this is how we, number one, forward the field, number two, how we find new treatments and how we make life better for our patients,” he said.

Three years after her diagnosis, Elaine says her life is pretty good right now.

“I feel fine, I feel l fine. I can do my stuff at home, I love gardening, I love to ride bike, we’ve got a 4x4 and I’m just running around all over,” she said.

Elaine is still taking medication, one pill a day. But compared to the six hours of chemo treatment she had to receive every three weeks, that one pill, is easy.

She also has the assurance that through her participation in the trial, she’s making an impact by providing cancer researchers with incredible data as they work to develop future therapies.

“I am helping so many people and I like that, and by the grace of God, that’s who helped me.”

Elaine is a testament to how impactful clinical trials can be for a patient and for the medical community as a whole.

“In the field of cancer in the past 5 years, there has been an explosion of new developments, new medications, new therapies, people are living longer with cancer, getting more success of treating effectively some cancers and it’s all because of clinical trials,” said Dr. Rojas.

More information on oncology and clinical trials can be found at www.Avera.org/MedicalMinute.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
The Santa Clara District Attorney reports officer Matthew Dominguez, 32, has been charged with...
DA: Officer charged for masturbating in front of victims while investigating disturbance
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
(Source: MGN)
Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Being aware of stroke symptoms
Avera Medical Minute: Being aware of stroke symptoms
The 34th annual Avera “Race Against Cancer” had about 5,000 participants and raised $600,000 to...
Record $600,000 raised for Avera’s Race Against Cancer to benefit numerous patient programs
Medical Minute
Medical Minute: Importance of gynecological visits for teens
Health officials investigating after South Dakota child diagnosed with hepatitis