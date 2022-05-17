Avera Medical Minute
Cody Johnson to headline Swiftel Center in Brookings

Cody Johnson
Cody Johnson(Red Mountain Entertainment)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country powerhouse, Cody Johnson has just announced 23 new dates for the final part of 2022, including a show in Brookings, SD.

Cody Johnson, along with country music mainstay, Randy Houser, will be performing at Swiftel Center on Saturday, September 10. Tickets go on-sale Friday, June 3 online at TicketMaster.com and the Swiftel Center Ticket Office.

Cody Johnson’s title track “Human,” written by Tony Lane and Travis Meadow, was triumphed by Bob Oermann in Music Row, “I didn’t think it was possible to follow a perfect performance like “Til You Can’t”, but this (“Human”) stunning meditation on frailty and mistakes is just as breathtaking. This man is dusted with the glitter of superstardom.”

Cody introduced “Human” before he performed the song at the iHeart Music Festival in Austin on May 7, “One thing we all have in common not just in the U.S. but across the world; no matter how you feel about politics, no matter how you feel about religion, no matter what race you are, no matter how much money you have in your bank account, whether you dress like me or like you do, one thing we all have in common is the fact we’re Human. We are all the same. We’ve gone through a lot in this country the last two years. We are all doing this together. We all have struggles even though they are different. This is why I chose this song to be the next single.” Bobby Bones declared, “Cody Johnson is the winner of #iHeartCountry2022Festival for his epic performance.”

“‘Til You Can’t” is now certified Platinum by RIAA, bringing his career certifications total to 14, further cementing the tremendous impact of the “roaring barn burner about seizing today, living with gusto and chasing your dreams no matter how big” (MusicRow) song. Cody won one of his two recent CMT Music Awards (Male Video of The Year) for the tune’s official music video and he performed “‘Til You Can’t” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Kelly Clarkson Show. To date, the song has logged nearly 275 million global streams.

