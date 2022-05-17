Counseling services helping Castlewood heal after storm

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Crews in Castlewood are still working to clean up the physical damage from Thursday’s tornado, but the community is checking in on the mental damage from the storm as well.

When Castlewood’s school was severly damaged by the EF-2 tornado, the staff at the school knew it would be hard on the nearly 300 students in the district.

”There’s a lot of elementary kids who are still just scared and nervous for the next thunderstorm to come through. It’s especially hard for the seniors having their graduation moved and just all their plans changing,” said Ashley Price, a counselor at the school.

That’s why Ashley and other local counselors opened up their services Monday and Tuesday to help students deal with the loss of their building for the rest of the year.

”I’m listening and I’m mostly assuring them that everything can be replaced, we’ll all get through this together. Just basic, positive things to try and refocus their attention and not dwell on the things that are kind of tough right now, like the fact that our school is destroyed and things like that,” said Ashley.

Classes will resume Wednesday and Thursday in local churches before being let out early for summer. The Department of Social Services will be in attendance to continue counseling services for the students.

”I actually had a conversation with a student today who said that she would rather go to school for a whole month than to have her school be taken away. I thought that really spoke volumes to how these kids are feeling,” said Ashley.

Price knows that the storm took a toll on parents too. Counseling services weren’t just available to students, but also anyone in the community who needed to talk.

”I think some parents are kind of shook a little bit, and they’re worried about their kids. So, I definitely talk to them too when they need it,” said Ashley.

Castlewood residents are also trying to find some normalcy. A member of the community is hosting a family-fun night Monday. Ashley Price’s husband Scott was part of the effort to still hold the Special Olympics Torch Run scheduled Monday afternoon. Although the Price family is new to the community, Scott says he’s amazed at the resiliency he’s witnessed.

”Castlewood is unbelievable. We moved to this community a year ago. Friday morning, after the tornado hit, I was in town helping with the clean-up efforts. Now, just coming back a couple days later, the change is unbelievable and the response from the community was unbelievable,” said Scott.

Ashley and other area counselors will continue to offer their services at American Lutheran Church in Castlewood from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

