Couple plans to hold wedding ceremony despite storm damage

MONTROSE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple in Montrose is getting married at their home despite severe damage from Thursday’s storm.

Stacey Kozlik and Gerald Buck say they have been planning their wedding for about a year.

They say they’ve always envisioned having the wedding at their home in Montrose.

But they say the storm damaged much of their home and property.

“I went from the front door down the stairs into this corner of the basement and within a minute the house just lifted up and moved over,” said Montrose resident, Stacey Kozlik.

They say friends and family came together during this time to make their dreams of having the wedding at their home come true.

“We started pulling the heads together and got some plans together and you know just started getting things cleaned and we couldn’t have done it without our friends and family,” said Montrose resident, Gerald Buck.

At the end of the day, they just want people to have a good time at their wedding.

“I just want people to come out here and have fun, I don’t want people to leave and say aww that was so pretty. I want people to leave and say that was a lot of fun,” said Kozlik.

They say they aren’t going to let the storm break their spirits.

“It is what it is, we’re just trying to make the best of it. It’s not exactly what we wanted but at the end of the day I got to marry my best friend,” said Buck.

The couple says despite the damage, they’re excited to get married and celebrate at their home.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.