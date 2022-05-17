Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

CUTE: Nashville Zoo welcomes baby fanaloka

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Nashville Zoo recently welcomed this cute little creature.

If you are wondering what it is, you aren’t the only one.

Zoo officials say it’s a spotted fanaloka, which is a lesser-known carnivore from Madagascar. He was born on April 29.

Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.
Nashville Zoo's newest addition is a first for U.S. zoos.(Nashville Zoo)

The zoo said he’s the first spotted fanaloka to be born in the U.S.

For now, the pup and his parents are living life behind the scenes at the zoo.

There’s been no word on when they’ll be available for their public debut.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
(Source: MGN)
Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths
police lights
Police: Investigating a possible connection after two businesses burglarized

Latest News

President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
Biden calls on nation to reject white supremacy
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Man arrested in Dallas shooting had Asian-focused delusions, affidavit says
President Joe Biden called out white supremacy in remarks Tuesday in Buffalo after a mass...
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’