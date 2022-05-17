DANR announces more than $98 million for South Dakota Environmental Projects

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) announced the Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved $98,703,620 in grants and loans for drinking water, wastewater, and solid waste projects in South Dakota.

According to a press release, the $98,703,620 total includes $73,634,334 in grants and $25,069,286 in low-interest loans to be administered by the Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

“I am pleased to announce this financial assistance is available,” said DANR Secretary, Hunter Roberts. “This funding will result in upgraded drinking water and wastewater infrastructure and support solid waste cleanup projects which will benefit the system users and the environment.”

Officials say the grants and loans were awarded from DANR’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, Solid Waste Management Program, and American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to the following:

Box Elder received a $1,540,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,460,000 ARPA grant to upgrade its wastewater collection system to accommodate recent growth. The project includes replacing undersized sewer mains and adding lines. These improvements will address needs on the west side of town for areas of new development. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Canistota received a $584,267 ARPA grant to make sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure improvements. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021. Canistota also received a $256,966 ARPA grant to replace water main lines. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021.

Castlewood received a $354,627 ARPA grant to make improvements to its distribution system and rehabilitate the water tower. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Chancellor received a $210,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,190,000 ARPA grant to install a new PVC sanitary sewer main, replace sewer services within the right-of-way, and install 13 sanitary sewer manholes. Storm water improvements include installation of storm sewer and culverts, including extending the storm sewer trunk line. The loan terms are 2.125 percent interest for 30 years.

Chancellor also received a $195,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,105,000 ARPA grant to install new PVC water main, curb stops, fire hydrants, valves, and fittings; replace water services within the right-of-way; and loop the system to improve hydraulics. The loan terms are 1.875 percent interest for 30 years.

Crooks received a $161,763 ARPA grant to for a new lift station and sanitary sewer expansion. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021.

Custer received a $125,100 ARPA grant to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Dell Rapids received a funding package at the April board meeting to make sanitary and storm water improvements on 3rd Street and for non-point source improvements. This funding was adjusted at the May meeting based on available local ARPA funds. The new funding package is a $2,645,080 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,887,379 ARPA grant. The loan terms are 1.375 percent for 30 years.

Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources received a $400,000 Solid Waste Management Program grant amendment for waste tire and solid waste cleanup projects. The grant will allow ongoing collection and disposal of waste tires and other solid waste cleanups which the department has provided for over 20 years.

Groton received a $664,547 ARPA grant for water main improvements. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Hudson received a $656,180 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $721,820 ARPA grant to replace wastewater collection line and sewer services in the right of way. These improvements will replace aging vitrified clay pipe, eliminate sags, reduce infiltration, and improve system reliability. This package and other funds will support the project costs. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Hudson also received a $831,649 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $967,656 ARPA grant to replace hydro-pneumatic water tanks with a ground water storage tank and booster system. The project includes replacement of aging water distribution lines to address breaks and water loss and the addition of water main loops to improve flow throughout the community. The loan terms are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

Joint Well Field, Inc. received a $1,656,900 ARPA grant for water treatment plant improvements. Joint Well Field, Inc. is a jointly owned and operated water source and treatment facility that serves both Brookings-Deuel Rural Water System and Kingbrook Rural Water System. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Kingbrook Rural Water System received a $108,000 ARPA grant for improvements to the Carthage water tower. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Lake Norden received a $652,463 ARPA grant to construct a new water tower storage. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Lake Poinsett Sanitary District received a $1,809,749 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $2,790,251 ARPA grant to make improvements to its existing wastewater system including upgrades to existing lift stations and improvements to the collection system The terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Lennox received a $1,172,251 ARPA grant to Funds for wastewater improvements along Boynton Avenue. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021. Lennox also received a $480,400 ARPA grant for drinking water improvements along Boynton Avenue. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021.

North Sioux City received a $5,351,110 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,511,890 ARPA grant to provide wastewater infrastructure in an undeveloped parcel of land south of the current city limits and west of I-29. The project involves installing approximately 2,800 feet of collection lines, a 1,200-foot trunk sewer, a submersible lift station and 2 miles of force main. The loan terms are 2 percent for 20 years. These funds and local ARPA funds will cover the project costs.

North Sioux City also received a $5,627,193 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,723,807 ARPA grant to make improvements to the Streeter Drive Water Treatment Plant. This will involve updating the chemical feed, electrical, and other systems. Other improvements will increase aeration, detention, filtration, and backwashing capacity. Terms of the loan are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Northville received a $179,758 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,044,562 ARPA grant to replace water meters, loop lines, and improve above-ground water storage. Improvements include building a glass lined, above-ground water storage tank and pumphouse. This project will address issues with water storage, pressure, quality, and water loss. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Salem received a $370,293 ARPA grant for storm sewer improvements. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in June 2021.

Sioux Falls received a $41,900,000 ARPA grant for water reclamation facility expansion. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

South Shore received a $449,000 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $1,186,000 ARPA grant to construct a new water storage tank and transmission line to connect the tank to the distribution system and make improvements to an existing well. The loan terms are 1.875 percent for 30 years.

Tea received a $946,288 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $670,626 ARPA grant to provide municipal wastewater service to existing industrial and commercial properties in the Hagedorn Industrial Park. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

In addition, Tea received a $1,009,280 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $593,634 ARPA grant to extend municipal water service to existing industrial and commercial properties in the Hagedorn Industrial Park. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

Tea also received a $3,694,231 ARPA grant to connect its wastewater treatment system to the City of Sioux Falls. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

Watertown received a $750,000 ARPA grant to replace its primary clarifier at its wastewater treatment facility. Funding for this project was previously awarded by the board in March 2021.

White received a $1,832,810 Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $734,290 APRA grant to replace or repair vitrified clay pipe and service lines with open cut and CIPP relining methods. This project will address cracked, broken, and deformed VCP and joint offsets. The loan terms are 2.125 percent for 30 years.

White also received a $1,786,189 Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan and a $715,611 ARPA grant to construct several improvements to its water distribution system. The city will replace aging water distribution mains, refurbish its water tower, and replace cast iron pipes. The loan terms are 1.625 percent for 30 years.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides grants for eligible water, wastewater, stormwater, and nonpoint source projects. The state of South Dakota is making a historic investment in infrastructure by dedicating $600 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding for local water and wastewater infrastructure grants.

The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling, and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated funding for the Solid Waste Management Program through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, stormwater, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. The program is funded through a combination of federal appropriations, loan repayments, and bonds.

The board approved the funding at Tuesday’s meeting in Pierre.

