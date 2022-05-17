‘Lend an Arm’ blood drive set for May 27

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the busiest part of the year for the Sioux Falls Community Blood Bank, and the bank is in need of donations to be fully prepared for the season.

Dakota News Now is teaming up with Scheels and the Community Blood Bank for the 2022 “Lend an Arm” spring blood drive, which is scheduled for Friday, May 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Scheels near 41st Street and Western Avenue.

Organizers say there is a need for all blood types as we move into the long holiday weekend, and this drive helps prepare the blood supply for the three days where donation centers will be closed.

“We continue to see long-term issues related to the pandemic that has increased the demand for blood,” said Community Blood Bank Executive Director Ken Versteeg. “Additionally, with the continued growth in Sioux Falls, there has been a major increase in the need for blood to address serious medical conditions. "

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 pounds or more, and be in good general health. Donors exhibiting cold or flu symptoms are unable to donate. A valid identification is required at the time of registration. It is recommended that a person eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood. With policies associated in addressing COVID-19, only donors with appointments will be accepted at this blood drive event. You can schedule an appointment here, or call 605-331-3222.

Community Blood Banks is a nonprofit, cooperative of Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital and the sole blood provider to the Sioux Empire.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.