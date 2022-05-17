Local pizza owners share friendship despite “cut throat” industry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every day, they are rivals angling for the largest possible slice of the market.

”With the pizza industry, it’s obviously a very cut throat business,” said Jeremy Seefeldt, who owns Boss’ Pizza and Chicken.

But four days a week, they angle to beat each other on the racquetball court, as well.

”It can get pretty cut throat,” said Jon Oppold, who owns Sunny’s Pizzeria.

And yet, “I definitely, rather than an acquaintance, consider Jon a friend now,” Seefeldt said.

It is a friendship that started six years ago, when Seefeldt was over a decade into the pizza business, having already expanded Boss’ to Keystone, S.D., and Lincoln, Neb.

They met at the Summit League basketball tournament, with Seefeldt’s central Sioux Falls house up for sale and Oppold trying to close on his bid for it.

Even that process between the two was cut throat, one could say.

“He was a fierce negotiator,” Seefeldt said, “and got me for a few more thousand than I wanted to sell that house for.”

But Seefeldt found Oppold to be “a really nice guy.” They ran into each other a neighborhood pub a couple times over the next three years and were cordial, becoming Facebook friends.

Oppold continued working as head of communications at Sanford Profile, while Seefeldt expanded Boss’ eateries to Rapid City and Grand Forks.

Then, in the later months of 2019, things got a little bizarre with this pleasant acquaintance.

Oppold leased a small building a mile from that house, and even closer to Seefeldt’s original restaurant on Minnesota Avenue.

”It was kind of strange to buy somebody’s house that owns a pizza place, then three years after we purchased it, now I’m owning a pizza place,” Oppold said. “I had never really planned to do that. It just kind of happened organically. It was kind of an opportunity I went with. Life’s strange, man.”

Oppold doubts Seefeldt was sweating, as Oppold’s new start-up in what was a modest laundry mat was “small potatoes” compared to business that had become a chain in Sioux Falls and beyond.

Sunny’s Pizzeria, with a seating capacity of less than 30, opened late in 2019. About three months later, Covid-19 hit all restaurants hard. Boss’ was able to absorb the blow better than most, with a long-established takeout and delivery service. Sunny’s, which caters to college students at across-the-street University of Sioux Falls and down-the-street Augustana, could offer takeout and curbside only.

Oppold said that although it was a “scary stretch,” he wasn’t too worried about Sunny’s surviving because it was new and a lot of people were still trying it out, just not inside the restaurant.

But there was “a lot of uncertainty,” and if there had been any awkwardness with Seefeldt and Boss’ to that point, it evaporated.

”It was nice, the first couple times I ran out of things, to reach out to him on Facebook Messenger,” Oppold said, “and have him be like, ‘yeah, come on over. I’ll have something for you. Just pay me for it.’

“One time, we ran out of boxes, so we were serving pizzas in Boss’s pizza boxes. It’s nice. It was a relief to know that other local business owners have your back, even though we are kind of competing for the same crowd.”

The funny thing about local pizza in Sioux Falls, Oppold said, is that although there is competition, each of the handful of locally owned-and-operated places have their own niche.

Sunny’s is the “college place with funky thin-crust specialty pizzas,” while Boss’ makes one-third of its revenue on fried chicken and is open until 3 a.m. It makes it a little easier to help each other out.

Seefeldt acknowledges Oppold is “a different kind of pizza owner” and is “just trying to be a good neighborhood pizza place.”

But the helpfulness cuts deeper and more personal. Seefeldt also saw something in Oppold.

Himself.

“I want Jon to be successful,” Seefeldt said. “He’s kind of new, kind of like how I was maybe 13-14 years ago.

“Jon fits right in and runs a good place, and I buy pizza from him from time-to-time. And its good stuff.”

This would already be a compelling story of community goodwill if it ended there.

But almost two years after both operations survived the pandemic, and Sunny’s expanded downtown to the kitchen in the EightyOne Arcade Bar, Oppold posted on Facebook that he was looking for a racquetball partner.

He got one reply.

”I answered his add because racquetball seems to be a dying sport,” Seefeldt said. “Nobody else answered his ad.”

Seefeldt loves competitive exercise and loathes the treadmill, but had found few companions in the activity.

“When I saw it was him, I thought it was kind of funny,” Oppold said. “It’s kind of a silly thing to be doing.”

They started playing at the downtown YMCA a few months ago.

“He’s a good one to play with, because he doesn’t get too worked up,” Oppold said. “But in the moment, we might throw a fit when we hit a shot we don’t want to hit.”

Just like in business, Seefeldt has over decade of experience on Oppold.

”I usually win,” Seefeldt said. “I think Jon got me once,” Seefeldt said.

“I’m probably a bit better with the racquet than he is, but you can definitely tell he’s a bit younger than me, and gets to a lot of balls I don’t get to from time-to-time.”

Said Oppold, who recently turned 35: “I haven’t played since my early 20′s. I could beat people because I was more athletic than them. That’s not the case anymore. (Seefeldt) has just got a lot more experience in racquetball, but it’s making me a better player.”

Seefeldt said in a few months, Oppold might start catching him. But these play dates are about a lot more than bouncing balls off the wall.

For one, “the match in the morning sets the tone for the day and it’s a stress reliever. It helps my blood pressure,” Seefeldt said.

The two commiserate and bounce ideas about the pizza business. They now play almost every Monday thru Thursday from 9 to 10 a.m., while most of the rest of the world has already arrived at work, and before they dig into their long days.

“It’s been kind of Zen to be able to do that in the morning and kind of get the workout out of the way, kind of get a good sweat in, and talk about our lives and our kids. I mean, he was in a similar situation to me. He’s got a bunch of kids. I have a bunch of kids, so it’s been good.

“It’s been nice because owning a local business, you get to meet and talk to lots of people, but it’s almost like you aren’t as social as you used to be because you tend to be (at your restaurant) at all times. So, it’s nice to have that friendship and conversation.

“We’re kindred spirits in that he’s a pretty reasonable person. I feel like I am, too, and yeah, he owned our house for 18 years before we did, so it’s kind of strange. There are so many parallels. It’s just been a real odd coincidence.”

An odd coincidence for a not-so-odd couple.

