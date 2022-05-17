Marginal risk of severe weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We have some showers and thunderstorms moving through the region this morning. The rain will continue moving to the east as the morning goes on, then we should get a little bit of a break this afternoon before another round of showers and storms slide through. Highs will be in the 60s to the north with 70s to the south.

Another round of storms will slide through the region this evening, mainly after our commute home. Southeastern parts of the region will have the best chance to see some more thunderstorms, with any rain developing in southeastern South Dakota and moving southeast into northwestern Iowa. There is a Marginal Risk for severe weather which is a level 1 out of 5. Isolated severe storms will be possible.

Sunshine will be back Wednesday as highs rebound into the upper 70s and lower 80s. We’re monitoring Thursday for another potential for severe weather which looks to impact eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. This storm system will be strong because temperatures will plunge from the 70s and 80s Thursday down to the 50s for highs for some of us on Friday. That will be about 20 degrees below average!

Cooler than average temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. We should remain a few degrees above freezing, but you may want to cover your plants and/or bring them in for this weekend. Chances for showers and storms return early next week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.