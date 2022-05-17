Avera Medical Minute
Police: Man wanted for child porn-related charges tackled and arrested

Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two...
Nashville police confirmed the arrest of Ashley Shannon Wright, 37, who was wanted for two felony warrants for sexual exploitation of minors.(Metro Nashville Police Department)
By Mary Alice Royse and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A man in Tennessee who was on the run from police since April was arrested Monday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed the arrest of 37-year-old Ashley Shannon Wright, who was wanted for two felony warrants for sexual exploitation of minors.

Thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip, Wright was spotted by detectives leaving a storage unit, police said.

After he was spotted, Wright was followed from the air and drove to the nearby Sam’s Club, WSMV reported. An undercover team then moved in and tackled Wright in the parking lot as he left his vehicle. Officers added that he was carrying a gun at the time of the arrest.

Detectives began investigating Wright after the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit said it received information that sexual images depicting children were on an internet account linked to him. Investigators said they uncovered hundreds of additional photos later on his home computer after obtaining a search warrant.

In early May, officers reported that they had spotted Wright in a Honda Odyssey van and tried to stop it. Wright evaded arrest at that time.

Upon being apprehended, Wright was booked on the sexual exploitation of a minor counts and charges of felony evading arrest, reckless driving, and misdemeanor possession of meth. A judicial commissioner set his bond at $55,000.

