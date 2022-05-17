Police: Two young people shot into occupied Sioux Falls apartment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said no injuries were reported after two young people fired three shots into an occupied Sioux Falls apartment.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says around 2:30 p.m. in northeastern Sioux Falls, a couple of people fired a gun into an apartment. The patio door was shattered and three bullets entered the apartment. There was a woman in the apartment, but not in the area where the bullets entered.

Police received multiple calls from witnesses who were able to provide descriptions and tell officers which direction the suspects ran. Clemens says this valuable information helped officers find the suspects a few blocks away within a few minutes after the shooting.

One of the people involved was a juvenile, therefore police cannot release any information. Officers say the other suspect was an 18-year-old man named Rahsaan Mcneil, from Sioux Falls. A handgun was recovered and Mcneil was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and discharge at an occupied structure.

Officers investigated the motive and were led to believe there was no connection between the two and the victim.

A nearby school activated its shelter-in-place policy as a precaution until the suspects were apprehended.

