SiouxFalls.Business Report: employers thank staff with out-of-town trips, LEGO store coming to Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about area employers that are taking extra steps to show appreciation for their employees with out-of-town trips.

She also let us know about the new store Bricks & Minifigs that is opening at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. It will specialize in new, used, and collectible LEGOs.

You can stay up to date with the latest business headlines by heading over to SiouxFalls.Business.

