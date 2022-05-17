SiouxFalls.Business Report: employers thank staff with out-of-town trips, LEGO store coming to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY.

This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about area employers that are taking extra steps to show appreciation for their employees with out-of-town trips.

She also let us know about the new store Bricks & Minifigs that is opening at 41st Street and Kiwanis Avenue. It will specialize in new, used, and collectible LEGOs.

