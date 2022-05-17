Avera Medical Minute
Specialty events, free fishing, and entrance to South Dakota parks May 20-22

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This weekend, May 21-22, is Open House Weekend and Free Fishing Weekend at South Dakota state parks & recreation areas. 

Entrance to all parks and recreation areas will be free in South Dakota and the outdoor campus is hosting a wild game cooking demonstration date night on Wednesday, May 18, that will take place 6:30-8 p.m. In order to register, visit GFP.SD.Gov/Events.

According to the Game, Fish, and Parks website, the State is also offering Free Fishing this weekend. No fishing licenses are required, however regulations and limits still apply. Camping fees also still apply.

“It’s an opportunity to either travel if you’re looking to go farther away to a different part of South Dakota, or an opportunity to kind of visit what’s in your own backyard because there’s... South Dakota has a ton of state parks and it’s just an opportunity to see something new, perhaps,” said outdoor campus director, David Parker.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

