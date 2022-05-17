Talking mental health with Encompass
Published: May. 17, 2022
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Encompass Mental Health professional counselor Ashley Bechen joined us to talk about unique therapy and the importance of Mental Health Awareness Month. She shared that children and teens come to her for play therapy. Play therapy is a type of therapy that allows children to play with toys and feel safe opening up when struggling.
