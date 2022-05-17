Wood’s Jackrabbits showed resiliency in Summit title game

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the Jacks roared back to win that second game yesterday against Omaha they wrapped up a spot in the NCAA Tournament for a second straight year. And last night they found out they will travel to Florida and play Michigan in the first game.

When they lost the first game yesterday some teams might have caved in under the pressure. But Krista Wood knows she has a resilient group and they got the bats working for a 5-0 victory. ”They believe and they know like that you might beat us once but you can’t beat us twice in a row and I think our kids have that mentality and that’s why we can do that.”

The Jacks are still young but they are very experienced too. They have 2 great pitchers and can hammer the softball and as a result they should go into the NCAA Tournament with plenty of confidence..

