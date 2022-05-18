10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 17th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana hockey team got official word Tuesday that they are now a part of the CCHA starting with their initial season in 2023-24 joining Mankato and Bemidji State of the NSIC for D-I hockey. Dakota Spirit Apollo recently won a national championship in Florida. Yankton boys won the State “A” Tennis title in Rapid, another big day for O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie and Yankton outscores Jefferson in HS Baseball.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.