2 new COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota health officials reported two additional COVID-19 deaths in the state’s latest weekly coronavirus report.

The deaths bring the state’s total to 2,919, according to the Department of Health. The latest victims included one person in their 40s and one in their 70s.

Officials on Wednesday also reported 475 new cases over the past week. The state’s active infections rose for the third straight week, up nearly 200 to 1,246. Despite the upward trend, active cases remain well below the peak earlier this year when they surpassed 38,000 in January.

Current hospitalizations remained flat at 33. COVID-19 patients occupy under 2% of the state’s hospital beds, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard.

Officials say just under 73% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one vaccination dose, while just under 60% have received two doses. Roughly 34% have received a booster dose.

