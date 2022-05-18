Avera Medical Minute
Aldi coming to northwest Sioux Falls

ALDI sign (file photo)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aldi is expanding again in Sioux Falls to an area of the city with few grocery store options.

The grocery chain is opening a store at 4201 W. 61st Circle N., near Northstar Grill & Pub in northwest Sioux Falls, according to SiouxFalls.Business.

Construction is set to begin soon, but an opening date has not been set.

For more details, read the full story on the SiouxFalls.Business website.

