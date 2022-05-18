Avera Medical Minute
American Legion Post 15 Singing Legionnaires searching for more members

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During their 75 years in existence, they have won awards for their work singing at many different events.

Now, they’re looking for more members.

The Singing Legionnaires perform throughout the year at area churches, senior living facilities, veteran events, and other special events.

Dakota News Now photojournalist Dave Hauck caught up with the Singing Legionnaires from the American Legion Post 15, which is one of the few left in the country.

More information can be found here: https://www.siouxfallslegion.org/index.php?id=93

