Dakota Spirit celebrates Summit Championships win

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Spirit is celebrating a first for it’s program; winning one of the most prestigious cheer championships in the country at the Summit Championships. For the Apollo team, they got close last year coming in third place.

“So the kids were a little bit nervous, a little bit excited. But they got to that final round, which was huge. And then the really big improvement is that they went up four spots. Last year, they also went up four spots, so we just told the kids to relax. We can do this.” said Dakota Spirit Program Director Joanna Naatjes.

One of the team’s seniors, Vell Dean, says coming that close to winning it all stung a little, but proved to them that they have the ability to compete with larger programs.

“It was really important to carry that bond into next year too, especially becoming a senior. I really wanted to become a good role model for the whole program.” said Dean.

But that changed with taking the top spot earlier this month. It’s something the program has been building towards for it’s 26 years as an organization, even winning the title with a last-minute substitution due to injury.

“It felt amazing. It was like a dream come true. Because you don’t really think like a Midwest team won Summit in Orlando, Florida. So a lot of people were asking us, ‘Oh, where’s South Dakota?’” said Dean.

“Cheer is really popular on the coasts, and then as well in Texas. Some of those Southern states. So it’s been really cool to go to competitions and see these really big gyms with 3,000 athletes to be scared to compete against us in the same division.” said Naatjes.

Naatjes said though the team’s championship win is a reflection of their character, and the hard work they’ve put in to be the best competitors they can.

“As much as well love this title, we love that if they get to that senior year, we know that they’re going to be disciplined for life in whatever career path they choose.” said Naatjes.

For Dean, she’ll be going to the University of Kansas next year and cheering there as well. But she said this was important for the next group up in Sioux Falls.

“Seeing other little athletes here at the gym, it really warmed our hearts. Because we knew that they really looked up to us, and we really wanted to show great role modeling to them.” said Dean.

