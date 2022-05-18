Good Samaritan Society closes three locations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After facing multiple unprecedented stressors, representatives from the Good Samaritan Society have announced three facilities will close.

The vice president of operations at the Good Samaritan Society. Aimee Middleton released a statement saying the pandemic put stress on the senior care industry and as of July 15, 2022, the Clear Lake location will close. Middleton also says the Lennox location will consolidate services with the Canton and Sioux Falls locations, and the location in Newell and Iowa will consolidate with Manson and Holstein locations.

“A number of factors including ongoing staffing challenges, a decline in the number of residents at our locations, increased operating costs, and Medicaid reimbursement rates that do not keep up with the cost of care have unfortunately led to a situation that is not sustainable,” said Middleton. “We appreciate Governor Noem’s recent temporary increase in Medicaid reimbursements for long-term care providers in the state of South Dakota, but the reality is that we need permanent funding solutions to support and address our workforce and resident care needs now and in the future.”

As more than 70% of residents the Good Samaritan Societies serve live in rural communities, representatives will make sure their residents will find care as close to home as possible.

“We are grateful to our staff for their tireless commitment and we are helping them pursue employment opportunities at our other nearby Good Samaritan Society locations,” said Middleton. ”We look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to ensure seniors have access to high-quality care and services they need and deserve, no matter where they live.”

