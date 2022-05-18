Avera Medical Minute
Hardie almost breaks another state record in the 1600 Meter

OG’s Hardie almost makes history again
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -For the second time in just a matter of days, O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie almost broke another state record. Tuesday night she competed in the Last Chance Meet in Brandon to qualify for next week’s state meet in Sioux Falls, this time in the mile run.

Her 1600 Meter time was 4:44.25 which just missed breaking a state record by about one second. Most recently, she shattered the 3200 Meter record by 9 seconds over the weekend.

