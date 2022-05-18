Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass around different neighborhoods and businesses.

Local lawn care service, Kut and Kill says this was due to a mix up of chemicals that were supposed to go on the grass.

“It was an honest mistake and mixed the wrong herbicide together,” said Kut and Kill president, Tate Eining.

Phil and Carla Swert live in an area that was affected and say they miss the way their lawn used to look.

“The lawn was absolutely gorgeous last fall. It was green and lush and there were not any weeds anywhere, it was really beautiful,” said Sioux Falls resident, Carla Swert.

President for Kut and Kill, Tate Eining says he feels awful about the situation.

“We feel terrible for our customers just as well as our applicators that were applying the product you know it was an honest mistake and no one would ever want to do this to someone’s lawn,” said Eining.

He wants to reassure everyone that the lawn will be restored as soon as possible.

“The biggest thing we want people to know is that we are working around the clock on this right now. Our whole team is working on this and unfortunately it just takes time,” said Eining.

Both Phil and Carla hope to see their lawn restored as soon as possible, as promised.

“What we have heard and what we hope that happens is that they will resod it and get it looking beautiful again, as you can see it is not going to grow,” said Carla Swert.

Eining says this will be the case as they plan to restore each and every lawn that was affected and wants to make sure this never happens again.

“We already changed everything around with our mixing process to ensure that this can never happen again, and we do not ever want to see this happen. This is the worst-case scenario for a lawn care company,” said Eining.

Kut and Kill Lawn Care says they are working with insurance to fix the situation and will be working to restore each lawn that was affected.

