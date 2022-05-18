Avera Medical Minute
No serious injuries reported after dog notifies family of house fire in Pierre

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (KCCR Radio) - KCCR Radio reports a Pierre home is a total loss after fire raced through the structure late Tuesday night.

Pierre Fire Department Ladder Captain Doug Gordon says crews responded to the 1800 block of Vista Ridge Place around 11 p.m. The call that officers received was concerning a garage on fire. Arriving firemen found the garage fire was encroaching on the main structure of the house.

“It did get into the home, probably about halfway through the home itself or a third of the way through the home. Very extensive damage, a lot of fire, smoke and water damage,” said Gordon.

Gordon says firefighters and numerous witnesses recall hearing some sort of explosion with the fire, “firefighters arrived, they did report hearing some explosions, as well as while en route to the fire. Unknown exactly what exploded, or what may have caused that. Still under investigation.”

Two adults, two children, and one dog occupied the home. Gordon says the dog actually notified the homeowners of the fire. The adult male owner of the house sustained a minor burn injury and no firefighters reported any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Joining in the response to the fire was the Fort Pierre Fire Department, Pierre Police Department, A-M-R Ambulance, South Dakota Highway Patrol, City of Pierre and Montana Dakota Utilities.

Copyright 2022 KCCR Radio. All rights reserved.

