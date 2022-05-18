Avera Medical Minute
Sam Hunt to perform during Sanford International week of events

Tickets on sale May 20 for golf & concert combination
Hunt is most well known for his Grammy-nominated song "Body Like A Back Road"
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sanford International LIVE! will feature country music superstar Sam Hunt performing Thursday, September 15 at Great Shots in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Concert tickets start at $65 and include grounds access to the opening round of the Sanford International on Friday, September 16. Concert tickets and Sanford International tickets can be purchased at SanfordInternational.Com/Tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday. The concert is part of a full week of events during the Sanford International, September 12-18.

“Bringing in an artist like Sam Hunt raises the level of excitement during the week of the tournament,” said Josh Brewster, tournament director of the Sanford International. “Fans are already going to see the absolute best players on the PGA TOUR Champions – now they’re going to see one of the best entertainers and hitmakers on tour, too.”

Hunt is a Grammy-nominated Nashville-recording artist who won the American Music Award for New Artist of the Year in 2015. The Georgia native has charted numerous No. 1 singles during his solo career and has back-to-back platinum-selling albums. Since his debut album was released in 2014, Hunt has accumulated over 11 billion global streams and has earned 39 million RIAA-certified units, according to a press release.

Sanford International LIVE! is brought to you by their community partners Bell Inc. and EMC. VIP ticket packages and private suites are available while supplies last.

You can contact the tournament office at 605-271-7825 for more information.

