Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen(Grant County Sherrif's Office)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sheriff in northeast South Dakota has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen pleaded guilty to first offense DUI on Tuesday, Watertown Radio reports.

Owen was arrested was arrested March 18 when authorities say a Codington County sheriff’s deputy noticed him driving in and out of his lane of traffic on Highway 20 near South Shore. He was arrested for DUI and making an unsafe lane change.

Magistrate Judge Bob Pesall handed down a suspended imposition of sentence. Owen must obey all laws for the next 360 days, not consume alcohol, and not enter any business whose primary purpose is to sell or consume alcohol, unless it pertains to the duties of carrying out his job as sheriff.

If Owen successfully completes the terms of his probation, he will avoid jail time, and court records in the case will be sealed.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Two Mid-South children hospitalized due to nationwide formula shortage
2 children admitted to Tennessee hospital due to nationwide formula shortage
20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner
RAHSAAN MCNEILL headshot
Police: Two young people shot into occupied Sioux Falls apartment

Latest News

JORGE LOPEZ
Good Samaritan Society closes three locations
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem refutes GOAC report, says daughter did not receive preferential treatment
Photo depicting jail cell bars
Minnehaha County initiative aims to improve housing access for former offenders
Hunt is most well known for his Grammy-nominated song "Body Like A Back Road"
Sam Hunt to perform during Sanford International week of events