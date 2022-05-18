South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A sheriff in northeast South Dakota has pleaded guilty to a DUI charge.

Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen pleaded guilty to first offense DUI on Tuesday, Watertown Radio reports.

Owen was arrested was arrested March 18 when authorities say a Codington County sheriff’s deputy noticed him driving in and out of his lane of traffic on Highway 20 near South Shore. He was arrested for DUI and making an unsafe lane change.

Magistrate Judge Bob Pesall handed down a suspended imposition of sentence. Owen must obey all laws for the next 360 days, not consume alcohol, and not enter any business whose primary purpose is to sell or consume alcohol, unless it pertains to the duties of carrying out his job as sheriff.

If Owen successfully completes the terms of his probation, he will avoid jail time, and court records in the case will be sealed.

