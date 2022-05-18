Sunny and Warm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’ll see plenty of sunshine across the region today and it will be an absolutely gorgeous day! Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the region. The wind will pick up a little bit up north and out west, but shouldn’t be too bad with gusts around 25 mph. We’re monitoring Thursday for another potential for severe weather which looks to impact eastern South Dakota, southwestern Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day for the eastern parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area and mainly along and east of I-29 where there is a Slight Risk in place - a level 2 out of 5.

Friday will be arriving with significantly cooler than average temperatures as highs will only reach the 50s and we will be breezy across the region. That’s going to be about 20 degrees below where we should be this time of year!

Cooler than average temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Over the weekend, morning lows should remain a few degrees above freezing, but you may want to cover your plants and/or bring them in for this weekend. Highs will slowly rebound back into the 60s and 70s next week.

