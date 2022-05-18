Two Pine Ridge dams to get repairs from infrastructure deal

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - A pair of dams on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota will get safety repairs as part of $29 million in funding from the federal infrastructure deal.

Both the Oglala Dam and Allen Dam are high-hazard, meaning lives could be lost if they failed. They have been in need of repair for years, officials say.

The Oglala Dam was built in the 1940s, while the Allen Dam was built in 1961. Dams on the Fort Apache Reservation in Arizona and the Crow Creek Reservation in Montana will also get a share of the $29 million.

