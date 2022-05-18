VA Secretary to visit Sioux Falls, while union, veterans hold rally

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs Denis McDonough is touring the Sioux Falls VA Hospital on Wednesday, May 18th, holding meetings by invitation only.

We talk to a veteran who has filed a ten million dollar claim against the VA regarding his care in Sioux Falls and his support for those who plan to attend a rally at the same time as McDonough’s visit.

From the point of joining the Civil Air Patrol as a teen, Brad Jones has loved the idea of serving his country, which earned him a nickname as a teenager.

“During high school: GI Jones,” he said.

Jones served in the Army and then the reserves. Then, decades later, Jones turned to the VA while facing a health crisis.

“I was pretty much paralyzed down the right side of my body,” said Jones.

When the month-long wait for an MRI and a changing diagnosis, he got a VA referral outside the VA to a Sioux Falls hospital through the Care in the Community Program.

“It was wonderful the way I was treated over there compared to at the VA treatment,” said Jones.

The Secretary of Veteran’s affairs, Denis McDonough has faced questions about Veterans’ healthcare from Senator Mike Rounds previously.

At a hearing in December 2021, McDonough quoted a GAO report, stating, “Care in the community is more difficult to coordinate,” said McDonough.

Round’s invitation may have been part of McDonough’s choice to visit the state.

“I had asked the Secretary if he would come to South Dakota and learn firsthand the challenges that we have here in the rural part of the country. Secretary McDonough agreed to do so,” said Rounds.

Jones believes adding more staff at the VA could help increase the quality and timing of care.

“The faster the treatment, the better the outcome. We need to get more doctors and medical practitioners into the VA system,” said Jones.

Senator Rounds believes rural VA healthcare is being targeted.

“Would close the Wagner clinic. It would shut down, significantly the services being provided or at Sturgis, it would basically shut down the vast majority of the services at Hot Springs and it would actually go so far as to eliminate the emergency room care provided in the hospital in Sioux Falls,” said Rounds.

There will be celebratory events, such as a McDonough kicking off the annual VA2K Walk at 11 am. While visiting South Dakota, many veterans hope that McDonough will see the VA hospital as more than a line on a spreadsheet or a dot on the map.

The American Federal of Government Employees says that Sioux Falls Veterans Affairs Union Members and Veterans will Protest Potential VA Facility Closures as Secretary McDonough visits. The “Save my VA rally” starts at 9 am on the grounds of Spellerberg park, which is adjacent to the VA hospital, on Wednesday, May 18th. The DAV is encouraging all Veterans to attend the event.

A roundtable event is planned by invitation only; however, there is uncertainty if observers are welcome, as the roundtable is scheduled in an auditorium at the VA Hospital.

