SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this edition of Wild Wednesday, Education specialist Allison Gould talked about Louise the Leopard Gecko. They are unique in having eyelids and claws, unlike other geckos. Leopard Geckos store fat in their tails and can remove their tail when in danger and it will grow back.

