Yankton boys win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell Kernels held the lead after Monday with a perfect day as they recorded 300 points. But it was the Yankton Bucks who were at their best on championship day. They won the #1 doubles and went on to win the State “A” crown in Rapid City with 493.5 points with RC Christian finishing a distant second with 422.5. The Kernels were 3rd with 397.5.

The State “AA” title is also in Rapid City later this week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.