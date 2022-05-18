Yankton boys win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City
Bucks win State “A” title
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell Kernels held the lead after Monday with a perfect day as they recorded 300 points. But it was the Yankton Bucks who were at their best on championship day. They won the #1 doubles and went on to win the State “A” crown in Rapid City with 493.5 points with RC Christian finishing a distant second with 422.5. The Kernels were 3rd with 397.5.
The State “AA” title is also in Rapid City later this week.
