Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Yankton boys win State “A” Tennis title in Rapid City

Bucks win State “A” title
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Mitchell Kernels held the lead after Monday with a perfect day as they recorded 300 points. But it was the Yankton Bucks who were at their best on championship day. They won the #1 doubles and went on to win the State “A” crown in Rapid City with 493.5 points with RC Christian finishing a distant second with 422.5. The Kernels were 3rd with 397.5.

The State “AA” title is also in Rapid City later this week.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bobcat described as 'very lean' got into home and attacked an elderly man.
Bobcat chasing a cat bursts into a home and attacks an elderly man, police say
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage
Two people were killed and three injured in a shooting at a crowded flea market. The sheriff...
Sheriff: 2 dead, 3 hospitalized in Houston market shooting
20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner
(Source: MGN)
Sioux Falls man convicted of selling drugs that resulted in two deaths

Latest News

Raboin and Morton are excited that Augie hockey already has a conference in the CCHA
Augustana joins CCHA for college hockey in 2023-24
Dakota Spirit (Apollo) wins first national title at Summit in Orlando
Dakota Spirit celebrates Summit Championships win
Raboin and Morton are excited that Augie hockey already has a conference in the CCHA
Augustana is now a member of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 17th
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, May 17th
Almost another state record for OG's Alea Hardie
Hardie almost breaks another state record in the 1600 Meter