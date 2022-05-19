Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Wednesday, May 18th

Softball, Plays, Track, Canaries and Vikings
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The SDSU softball team is excited for Friday’s NCAA Regional game with Michigan. Augustana lost more than the all-time winningest pitcher to gradation in Ashley Mickschl. Plays of the Week. Alea Hardie talks about her mile time Tuesday. The Canaries get Jabari back along with expectations and the Vikings new head coach talks about his rookies and free agents.

Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
SDSU softball teams is excited to play Michigan in NCAA Orlando Regional
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
May 18th Plays of the Week
Alea Hardie talks about just missing setting another SD state record
