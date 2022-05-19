Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Avera Medical Minute: Skin Cancer Awareness Month

File photo of sun and trees.
File photo of sun and trees.(MGN Online)
By Sam Wright
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chances are you have probably felt the warmth of the sun for at least one or two days so far in May. There is also a good chance your skin has reacted to the rays of sunlight too. For 1/5 Americans, it contributes to the development of skin cancer, and something Avera Medical Group Dermatologist Dr. Wesley Fletcher sees every day. Behavioral and physical protection keep us safe such as seeking shade, avoiding the sun when it is at its highest point, and of course, using sunscreen. Dr. Fletcher also says light, loose-fitting, and reflective clothing will go a long way.

“If you are in the water or engaging in a sweaty activity, try to use SPF 50 and try to reapply every two to three hours,” Dr. Fletcher said.

There are different forms of skin cancer such as basal and squamous cell skin cancers which are non-melanoma. They are common in South Dakota and common for people that have a history of being outdoors, particularly without sun protection. Melanoma skin cancers can be very dangerous, and doctors screen for them by identifying moles or assessing family history of Melanoma. Dr. Fletcher says if these features bleed, change, or grow. When Melanoma is caught early, patients have about a 92% five-year survival rate. Once it spreads, the survival rate decreases drastically.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Pierre Fire
No serious injuries reported after dog notifies family of house fire in Pierre

Latest News

Avera Cancer Institute
Avera Medical Minute: The importance of cancer clinical trials
Avera Medical Minute: Being aware of stroke symptoms
Avera Medical Minute: Being aware of stroke symptoms
The 34th annual Avera “Race Against Cancer” had about 5,000 participants and raised $600,000 to...
Record $600,000 raised for Avera’s Race Against Cancer to benefit numerous patient programs
Medical Minute
Medical Minute: Importance of gynecological visits for teens