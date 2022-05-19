Avera Medical Minute
Crash temporarily disrupts traffic on I-229 in Sioux Falls

Authorities responded to a rollover crash on I-229 near Western Avenue in Sioux Falls on May 19.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in southern Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 229 near Western Avenue. Only one vehicle was involved.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the crash. Traffic on the southbound lane of the interstate was slowed Thursday afternoon while crews tended to the crash.

