Crash temporarily disrupts traffic on I-229 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities are investigating following a rollover crash in southern Sioux Falls.

The accident took place around 3:20 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 229 near Western Avenue. Only one vehicle was involved.

It is unclear if there were any injuries in the crash. Traffic on the southbound lane of the interstate was slowed Thursday afternoon while crews tended to the crash.

