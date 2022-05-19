Hardie talks about her near state record Tuesday night as she prepares for SD State Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -O’Gorman’s Alea Hardie just missed her second state record in a few days last night when she ran a 4:44.25 in the 1600 Meter at the Last Chance Track meet in Brandon.

It was the second fastest time in state history less than a second away from another incredible day in South Dakota history.

So how did she feel about last night’s performance? ”I did go out a lot faster than normal, and I think that definitely helped shave some seconds off. And I knew I just had to keep up that pace. It will give me a goal at state to maybe try to break that one last one last second for the very last chance of my whole high school career, but we’ll see,” says Alea.

That would be a cool way to end her high school career. She missed the state record by less than a second yesterday. Her final chance on the big stage starts next week at the State Meet in Sioux Falls. It’s Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls. Hear more from Alea next Tuesday on Dakota News Now Sports.

