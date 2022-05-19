Avera Medical Minute
High school senior signs letter of intent, but not for sports or academics

A Montgomery County High School senior signed a letter of intent Wednesday, but not for a sports team or academics.
By Ally Blake and Debra Dolan
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A high school senior in Kentucky signed a unique letter of intent this week -- a plumbing company.

With that signature, Jacob Bradley has a full-time job lined up for him after graduating from Montgomery County High School.

“His dad and I are just over the moon,” his mother Angie Bradley told WKYT. “Actually, he’s a great kid and we are very lucky.”

Jacob gained plumbing experience at Fast Flow through a co-op program offered at his school.

“It’s just more of my style,” Bradley said. “I was never really wanting to be an accountant or sit down. I enjoy working with my hands a lot and just the environment and those types of people.”

Trade workers are in high demand across the country, so schools are adopting co-op programs to show students the options available.

Many community colleges partner with high schools to get kids interested and prepared for a future career.

“This is something that we have done several times for our athletes who are attending college upon graduation, but this is something new here at Montgomery County High School, but I hope that this will continue,” said Lacy Gross, a counselor at Montgomery County High School.

