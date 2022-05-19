Jabari Henry glad to be back in Sioux Falls and excited about the upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries are on the road to start the season with a familiar face leading the way in the batting order.

Jabari Henry is back and glad to be here... And the team is glad here’s here because he can rake!

With all of the upgrades that are being made to the stadium and the team there will also be some pressure this summer... How do the guys feel about that? ”It feels like it’s the bases loaded right now. You want the pressure right now. You want to perform for the fans because if we win the fans are going to come out. So maybe that was one of the reasons the fans weren’t coming because we weren’t winning, but now that we’re going to win fans are going to be coming out. You’re going to want that pressure and you’re going to like it,” says Henry.

Manager Mike Meyer says, ”New uniforms for our guys. We got leather belts which doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal but it’s a big deal for us. Just having a lot of those resources that we haven’t had in the past makes it a lot easier for me when I’m in the recruiting process.”

The Birds have spent some money on a new look at the Bird Cage and we’ll see that this Friday... They’ve also spent more money on players, so expect a better product on the field as well, along with new uniforms.

