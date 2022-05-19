Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Jabari Henry glad to be back in Sioux Falls and excited about the upgrades

Veteran knows that there will be expectations for this year’s team
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Canaries are on the road to start the season with a familiar face leading the way in the batting order.

Jabari Henry is back and glad to be here... And the team is glad here’s here because he can rake!

With all of the upgrades that are being made to the stadium and the team there will also be some pressure this summer... How do the guys feel about that? ”It feels like it’s the bases loaded right now. You want the pressure right now. You want to perform for the fans because if we win the fans are going to come out. So maybe that was one of the reasons the fans weren’t coming because we weren’t winning, but now that we’re going to win fans are going to be coming out. You’re going to want that pressure and you’re going to like it,” says Henry.

Manager Mike Meyer says, ”New uniforms for our guys. We got leather belts which doesn’t seem like it’s a big deal but it’s a big deal for us. Just having a lot of those resources that we haven’t had in the past makes it a lot easier for me when I’m in the recruiting process.”

The Birds have spent some money on a new look at the Bird Cage and we’ll see that this Friday... They’ve also spent more money on players, so expect a better product on the field as well, along with new uniforms.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner

Latest News

Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
SDSU softball teams is excited to play Michigan in NCAA Orlando Regional
SDSU softball team is excited about what’s next with NCAA experience and 2 solid pitchers
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
O’Connell excited to work with rookies and free agents as Vikings head coach
May 18th Plays of the Week
May 18th Plays of the Week
Alea Hardie talks about just missing setting another SD state record
Hardie talks about her near state record Tuesday night as she prepares for SD State Meet