The Judds tour still coming to Sioux Falls, though with changes

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at the Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/John Amis)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “The Judds: The Final Tour” will still visit Sioux Falls this fall despite the death of singer Naomi Judd.

Organizers announced that the tour will continue with other country music legends joining Wynonna Judd on the 11-date tour.

Martina McBride will join Wynonna for her Oct. 7 show at the Denny Sanford Premier Center. You can find ticket information here.

Other star singers, including Faith Hill, Brandi Carlile, and Little Big Town will join the concert at other tour stops, officials say.

Naomi Judd passed away last month at the age of 76, just weeks after the Sioux Falls concert was announced.

