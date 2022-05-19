Avera Medical Minute
May 18th Plays of the Week

Baseball, Softball and MMA
By Zach Borg
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Yankton’s Jack Halstad makes a pair of fine catches in center against Roosevelt.

SDSU’s Jocelyn Carrillo breaks a tie in the Summit League Tournament with arch rival USD by belting a grand slam to lead the Jackrabbits to victory.

Connor King makes a shoestring grab for Sioux Falls in the NSIC Tournament.

Webster’s Logan Storley is an MMA Champion after defeating Michael Page for Bellator’s Interim Welterweight Title.

The Summit LEague Softball title goes to SDSU on the strength of a 16-strikeout performance form Tori Kniesche in the winner take all championship game against Omaha.

And those are your plays of the week!

