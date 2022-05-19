Medical Marijuana Expansion happening in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Since it was legalized in South Dakota last July, medical marijuana has been growing in popularity. To keep up with this demand, one dispensary is expanding.

The Native Nations Cannabis Dispensary in Flandreau is expanding to keep up with rapid demand.

As of now it has been difficult for the dispensary to keep up with its current facilities.

Attorney general for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Seth Pearman says this will increase the amount of cannabis patients can purchase at a time.

“One of the biggest frustrations we have from patients is that they may be driving a long distance to come to our facility and because of our growing capacity right now. We’re not able to offer the full ounce or 8 grams of concentrate that we’re allowed to under our ordinance,” said Seth Pearman, attorney genral for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe.

President for the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe, Tony Reider says the end is in site for the expansion.

“We finished our lab and our kitchen it very close to one hundred percent, we’re still waiting on a few ovens, so we’ll be able to produce more edible products for our patients and we’re going to be working on a third building which is behind us,” said Tony Reider, Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal President

Pearman says there is a large number of patients looking for care.

“It’s pretty important for our 10,000 plus patients being able to get cannabis from us and we’ve heard only good things,” said Pearman.

They hope the business will continue to grow in the future and serve as a model for other tribes.

“There are 576 tribes across the United Sates who could benefit from cannabis cultivation on their own dispensaries now. So, we hope to work with other tribes to make that a reality for them,” said Pearman.

At the end of the day, Reider says the expansion will above all benefit patients.

“One of the big shifts and focus for us is patients and their patient care and seeing the positive results come out of this cannabis industry for the patients that otherwise couldn’t receive help with sleeping, or pain or different ailments and they’re finally getting that relief,” said Reider.

The dispensary is expected to see expansion in the next few months.

