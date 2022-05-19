Melsted will miss Mickschl’s leadership the most

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Augustana softball season came to an end over the weekend in the Central Region Championship in Edmond, OK... And it also meant the end of a brilliant career for pitcher Ashley Mickschl who has the most wins in school history...

But her coach knows she meant much more to her team than just those impressive numbers. “She was really, I call her the rock of our team. Everything’s built around Ashley. She is a fantastic competitor, she’s a hard worker. She’s quiet, but when she speaks her teammates listen,” says Melsted who won her 700th game this season.

Simply put, she was a leader for this team along with other seniors like Mary Pardo who set a record for HR’s in a season. The Vikings went 50-10 but the goal was to get back to Denver for the D-II World Series which is why Ashley came back for a final season. And she broke the school record with her 105th win in April.

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.