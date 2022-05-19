Avera Medical Minute
More Storms this Evening

Severe Weather Possible
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Aaron Doudna
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see a few showers and spotty thunderstorms this morning. Then we should be partly to mostly cloudy around the region. Highs will be in the 70s and 80s. Today will be a First Alert Weather Day for the eastern parts of the Dakota News Now coverage area, mainly along and east of I-29. There is a Slight Risk of severe weather in place - a level 2 out of 5. Main threats this evening into tonight will be for large hail and strong wind gusts.

The timing will be mainly during the evening hours. The storms look to fire up in the eastern parts of the area and intensify as they move into Minnesota and Iowa tonight. A strong cold front is driving these storms and that cold front will lead to significantly cooler than average temperatures as highs will only reach the 50s and we will be breezy across the region. That’s going to be about 20 degrees below where we should be this time of year!

Cooler than average temperatures will continue into the weekend with highs only in the 50s and morning lows in the 30s. Over the weekend, morning lows should remain a few degrees above freezing, but you may want to cover your plants and/or bring them in for this weekend. Areas of frost will be likely around the Aberdeen and Pierre areas. We’ll see sunshine during the weekend for much of the area!

Rain chances build back in for next Monday through Wednesday as a couple of weak disturbances move through. That will keep our temperatures in the 60s for highs.

