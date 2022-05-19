Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

O’Connell excited to work with rookies and free agents as Vikings head coach

New coach knows there could be future stars in this group
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Minnesota Vikings have a rookie head coach...and he got a chance to jump on the field last Friday with the draft picks and free agent signings to get things started. And as Kevin O’Connell knows from past coaching experience in the NFL, these can be important days with some players who could open some eyes and potentially contribute once the season gets here.

”Some of the great tryout or rookie stories that I’ve been around in this league are guys that flashed from the very first practice and maybe they didn’t even know what they were doing at all. And their physical ability can overcome some that stuff. So we’ll go watch the tape with these guys and just like I said, try to stack a day and get better tomorrow,” says O’Connell.

It’s a brand new head coach with new ideas... but he’s had success as an assistant so there should be plenty of reason for optimism for Vikings fans!!!

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner

Latest News

Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
SDSU softball teams is excited to play Michigan in NCAA Orlando Regional
SDSU softball team is excited about what’s next with NCAA experience and 2 solid pitchers
May 18th Plays of the Week
May 18th Plays of the Week
Alea Hardie talks about just missing setting another SD state record
Hardie talks about her near state record Tuesday night as she prepares for SD State Meet