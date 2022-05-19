Avera Medical Minute
Police: Intoxicated man injured climbing over fence at Falls Park

Police say authorities responded to Falls Park on May 18 after an intoxicated man fell over a fence.
Police say authorities responded to Falls Park on May 18 after an intoxicated man fell over a fence.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a water rescue call at Falls Park in downtown Sioux Falls was spurred by an intoxicated man falling after he climbed over a fence.

The incident took place just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. Lt. Adam Peterson said witnesses called police after seeing man climb a fence then fall at Falls Park. They were concerned the man might have fallen into the water.

When officers arrived, they found a “heavily intoxicated” 33-year-old man sitting on the rocks below the fence, Peterson said. He had not entered the water. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

The man was cited for trespassing. Authorities did not release his name.

