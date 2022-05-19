SDSU softball team is excited about what’s next with NCAA experience and 2 solid pitchers

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After winning the Summit League championship over the weekend the SDSU softball team is preparing for Friday’s NCAA Tournament game in Florida against the Wolverines of Michigan.

The Jacks went to the NCAA Tournament last year which should help immensely with the nerves and the confidence... And if they can get those record-setting bats working they could do some damage. Afterall, they might have the best 1-2 punch on the mound in the country.

They beat Stanford at the NCAA tournament last year and they will have plenty of support with so many local kids on the team.

SDSU pitcher Tori Kniesche says, ”It takes a lot of pressure off knowing that we’ve been there and we can do it and especially since we won our first game last year. So I know we can do it. We just have to go in their with confidence and do our best.”

SDSU pitcher Grace Glanzer says, ”So it’s nice to that confidence and know that if I’m not on my game that she’s going to be on hers and vica versa. So it’s been great and we’re very different so that’s a huge advantage as well.”

SDSU Infielder Cylie Halvorson says, ”Being from here I know I have a lot of support back home in Sioux Falls and around the state. So it’s really awesome knowing that I have a whole state behind me .”

This feels like a great region for the Jacks, although the winner would most likely face top-ranked Oklahoma in the Super Regional... They bring a 40-11 record to the tournament with a .302 team batting average, school record 74 HR’s and a team ERA of 1.81 with 404 strikeouts in 340 innings pitched...

