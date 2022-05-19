Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

SDSU softball team is excited about what’s next with NCAA experience and 2 solid pitchers

Jacks will play Michigan in Orlando Region on Friday
By Mark Ovenden
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -After winning the Summit League championship over the weekend the SDSU softball team is preparing for Friday’s NCAA Tournament game in Florida against the Wolverines of Michigan.

The Jacks went to the NCAA Tournament last year which should help immensely with the nerves and the confidence... And if they can get those record-setting bats working they could do some damage. Afterall, they might have the best 1-2 punch on the mound in the country.

They beat Stanford at the NCAA tournament last year and they will have plenty of support with so many local kids on the team.

SDSU pitcher Tori Kniesche says, ”It takes a lot of pressure off knowing that we’ve been there and we can do it and especially since we won our first game last year. So I know we can do it. We just have to go in their with confidence and do our best.”

SDSU pitcher Grace Glanzer says, ”So it’s nice to that confidence and know that if I’m not on my game that she’s going to be on hers and vica versa. So it’s been great and we’re very different so that’s a huge advantage as well.”

SDSU Infielder Cylie Halvorson says, ”Being from here I know I have a lot of support back home in Sioux Falls and around the state. So it’s really awesome knowing that I have a whole state behind me .”

This feels like a great region for the Jacks, although the winner would most likely face top-ranked Oklahoma in the Super Regional... They bring a 40-11 record to the tournament with a .302 team batting average, school record 74 HR’s and a team ERA of 1.81 with 404 strikeouts in 340 innings pitched...

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Gov. Kristi Noem (left), Kassidy Peters (file photos)
Noem’s daughter received special treatment in appraisal program, legislative panel finds
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
20-year-old man killed in crash near Winner

Latest News

Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
Vikings O'Connell talks about his rookies and free agents
O’Connell excited to work with rookies and free agents as Vikings head coach
May 18th Plays of the Week
May 18th Plays of the Week
Alea Hardie talks about just missing setting another SD state record
Hardie talks about her near state record Tuesday night as she prepares for SD State Meet