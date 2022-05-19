Suspect arrested for DWI, resisting arrest after confrontation at Sioux Falls gas station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing charges after police say he struggled with officers during an arrest attempt even after he was shocked with tasers.

Thirty-two-year-old Steven Jolin was arrested for DWI and resisting arrest Wednesday morning, according to Lt. Adam Peterson.

Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated person entering a gas station near 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue around 10:45 a.m. Peterson said when officers tried arresting him for DWI, he started struggling against them. Additional officers were called to assist.

Peterson said at one point, officers deployed tasers against Jolin, but they proved ineffective. Police were eventually able to gain control of the suspect and place him under arrest.

No one was seriously injured during the incident, authorities said.

