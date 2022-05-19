Avera Medical Minute
Tulip Festival celebrating Dutch heritage since 1936
By Cordell Wright
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa(Dakota News Now) - The annual Tulip Festival returns to Orange City, Iowa for its 81st year.

The northwest Iowa community has been sharing its Dutch heritage at this festival since 1936.

“Traditional Dutch costumes, Dutch song, and dance, Dutch foods, really just bringing the sites and sounds of the Netherlands to Orange City,” Jennie Droog said, the festival promotion chair.

Droog, a former member of the Tulip Court, shared the rich history of the event, of everything from the costumes, to the wooden shoes - and of course - the tulips.

“You plant it in the winter, you don’t see it, you don’t know how it’s growing, you’re not sure if you’re going to see the fruits of your labor, and then come spring, late April early May here are the beautiful different colors and so many different varieties,” Droog said.

Naomi Mellema is this year’s Tulip Queen.

“We just have such a great community and it’s such a great group of people. It’s a really cool opportunity to represent them and be an ambassador for our town,” Mellema said.

Being an ambassador for Orange City means sharing the heritage with others who may not be Dutch.

“For those that aren’t from around here and do come to visit, I hope they take away how inviting our community is and how kind we are to those who come, the welcoming attributes we get from our ancestors,” Mellema said.

The Tulip Festival runs from Thursday through Saturday. For a full list of events, you can visit their website.

