Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week
Advertisement

Union Gospel Mission’s Rock the Block Party set for May 29

Rock the Block is set for Sunday May 29 in Sioux Falls.
Rock the Block is set for Sunday May 29 in Sioux Falls.(Union Gospel Mission)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is hosting a block party on the last Sunday of this month. On May 29, local businesses and community leaders along the 8th street corridor are putting together an event for the shelter’s homeless and housed neighbors. It goes from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 701 East 8th Street. Volunteer opportunities are still available

Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A disabled veteran in Oak Grove says someone allegedly attacked his support dog with an arrow.
‘He was hardly breathing’: Disabled veteran says his support dog was attacked with an arrow
If you’ve driven around Sioux Falls recently you may have noticed large areas of brown grass...
Lawn care company’s mistake causes brown grass for residents
Grant County Sheriff Kevin Owen
South Dakota sheriff pleads guilty to DUI
The stock market’s skid this year has pulled the S&P 500 close to what’s known as a bear market.
A bear market may be on the horizon. Here’s what that means
Pierre Fire
No serious injuries reported after dog notifies family of house fire in Pierre

Latest News

File photo of sun and trees.
Avera Medical Minute: Skin Cancer Awareness Month
Sioux Falls Police Department
Suspect arrested for DWI, resisting arrest after confrontation at Sioux Falls gas station
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
The Judds tour still coming to Sioux Falls, though with changes
Police say authorities responded to Falls Park on May 18 after an intoxicated man fell over a...
Police: Intoxicated man injured climbing over fence at Falls Park