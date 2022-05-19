Union Gospel Mission’s Rock the Block Party set for May 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Union Gospel Mission is hosting a block party on the last Sunday of this month. On May 29, local businesses and community leaders along the 8th street corridor are putting together an event for the shelter’s homeless and housed neighbors. It goes from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 701 East 8th Street. Volunteer opportunities are still available

